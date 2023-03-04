Male pedestrian, 47, dies after being hit by vehicle on Victoria Avenue East in Regina

Regina's Police Service says a 47-year-old male pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Victoria Avenue East near the Ring Road underpass Saturday morning.

At around 7:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Victoria Avenue East for a report of the collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle, according to a RPS news release.

Officers attended to the man on the roadway upon arrival, police said. Paramedics arrived shortly after and confirmed the man was dead.

Police are not naming the victim at this time as they work to notify his next-of-kin.

Officers shut down all eastbound traffic on the 1800 block of Victoria Avenue East to motorists to preserve potential evidence, the release said. Other officers attended to the driver of the vehicle.

All traffic restrictions were lifted shortly after 11:00 a.m.

RPS says that Saskatchewan Coroner's Service will assist with the ongoing investigation and it doesn't know at this time which charges, if any, the driver of the vehicle will face.

Anyone who may have information to add to this investigation, and has not already spoken with police, is encouraged to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).