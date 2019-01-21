Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder for Regina homicide

The widow of a Regina homicide victim ​​said she's plagued in the night by visions of "a crowd of cowards in the night overtaking my husband."

Crystal Fox read a victim impact statement at the sentencing of Malcolm Miles Mitchell, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench on Monday.

Mitchell, 26, was charged in the death of 51-year-old Daniel Richard Dipaolo, whose daughter discovered him face down in his bedroom in April 2017. Court heard Dipaolo's head appeared shrunken.

"She checked to see if he was breathing," said Crown prosecutor Leona Andrews as she read the agreed statement of facts. "He was not."

Daniel Dipaolo, 51, was found dead in a home on the 700 block of Garnet Street on April 29. (Facebook)

Mitchell was in Regina from Winnipeg with a few other men, including Christopher Brass, who already pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for Dipaolo's death. Two other men are also charged in the death, but their matter is before the court.

The judge heard Mitchell, Brass and four others decided they would rob "one or more drug dealers for cash and drugs."

Dipaolo's name was suggested after a dog deterred them from their intended target's home.

They entered his unlocked door in the early morning hours and found him in the bedroom. Dipaolo was stabbed in the face and strangled with an extension cord. Mitchell helped in the strangulation, according to the statement.

"Mitchell believed when he left the house the victim was dead," read Crown prosecutor Leona Andrews. However, he was later told Dipaolo wasn't dead. Mitchell grabbed a rifle and entered the home with another man.

Mitchell passed the gun to that man, who then shot Dipaolo in the back of the head, the statement said.

'Have fun in hell': widow says

Dipaolo's wife Fox ​cried as she read her victim impact statement.

"He was my first boyfriend, my first love, my last love," she said. "We enjoyed our little family."

​She described him as a welder by trade, a father, a brother and a fighter.

"It's no wonder it took six people to have the confidence to go to our home."

She said she and her family have been tormented.

"You all deserve to endure your tortures," she said. "Regardless of the horrible ways these evil people took his life — he's in a good place." Fox didn't stay for the remainder of the proceedings. She said one last thing on her way out the door.

"Have fun in hell." ​​

Mitchell was using meth heavily: defence

Justice Lana Krogan accepted a joint sentencing submission from the Crown and defence. Mitchell received a life sentence and will not be eligible for parole until 2042.

The length of ineligibility is affected by a previous sentence he received in December, stemming from another guilty plea for a different second-degree murder charge in Manitoba.

Krogan asked Mitchell if he had anything to say, advising him he was not required to speak. He pursed his lips and shook his head side to side before saying, "I'm alright."

Krogan took note of the length before Mitchell will be eligible for parole.

"You have choices now about how your life will look in the future," Krogan said. She said she hoped he used his time to deal with substance abuse and childhood issues.

Mitchell's defence lawyer Scott Newman told Krogan that Mitchell was a father to two young children. He said Mitchell began using crystal meth heavily after linking up with Brass.

Newman said the men were using one gram of meth per day between the two of them. He suggested Brass was a "driving force" of the violence.

Newman said Mitchell provided a statement to police that implicated himself and helped them locate the weapon after his arrest and that his client's "remorse has led directly to this guilty plea."