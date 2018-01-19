State of crisis declared on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation after youth suicides

The Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in northwest Sask. is declaring a state of crisis after a 10-year-old girl took her own life on Thursday.

The band is calling for the provincial and federal governments to provide immediate aid in the form of suicide intervention and prevention workers to go into the community to assist students, school staff and families.

"Nobody is seeing it as a crisis the way we see it. We're burying children," said Barry Chalifoux, the band's manager.

The girl's death is the third youth suicide in recent months, but at age 10, she was the youngest.

Chalifoux said the crisis isn't new and began three years ago. The band has had seven suicides since 2016, he said. The first was a 13-year-old girl on Oct. 25, 2016.

A 17-year-old boy died in 2017 and a 15-year-old girl in 2018. This year, a 17-year-old girl took her life in July. A 14-year-old girl died on November 2nd.

Then, on Nov. 11, a man who was related to one of the teens took his own life. He was laid to rest last week.

Chalifoux said he and the chief, Ronald Mitsuing, received a text about the 10-year-old's death around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"We've had multiple attempts this month," Chalifoux added.

The band is strapped for cash and every new funeral and burial costs the band because they have to help community members, he said.

"The suicide crisis is preventable deaths. These are preventable," Chalifoux said. "We're trying everything we can, physically, mentally, spiritually but we know it's not enough."

A release sent out by Chalifoux said the band has been operating in crisis mode all year and the band's two primary mental health professionals are overwhelmed and need immediate relief.

CBC has contacted Saskatchewan's Ministry of Social Services and Indigenous Services Canada for a response, but has not received one yet.

