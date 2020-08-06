Skip to Main Content
Body of 6-year-old boy who disappeared in Makwa Lake in June found
Saskatchewan

The boy was presumed drowned after he was swept off a sandbar by strong currents on June 23.

RCMP say the boy was swept off a sandbar by strong currents on June 23. (David Bell/CBC)

Saskatchewan RCMP say the body of a six-year-old boy who disappeared in Makwa Lake has been found. 

On June 23, Loon Lake RCMP were called to the southeast end of Makwa Lake — near Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, northeast of Lloydminster — after it was reported the boy was pulled off a sandbar by strong currents. 

Local residents searched on the ground, by air and in the lake. 

On Wednesday, at approximately 3 p.m. CST, members from the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) recovered the boy's body, RCMP said. He was found over a kilometre away from where he was last seen. 

The Saskatchewan RCMP extended thanks to all residents, family members, friends and organizations who helped in the search.

