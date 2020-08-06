Body of 6-year-old boy who disappeared in Makwa Lake in June found

Saskatchewan RCMP say the body of a six-year-old boy who disappeared in Makwa Lake has been found.

On June 23, Loon Lake RCMP were called to the southeast end of Makwa Lake — near Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, northeast of Lloydminster — after it was reported the boy was pulled off a sandbar by strong currents.

Local residents searched on the ground, by air and in the lake.

On Wednesday, at approximately 3 p.m. CST, members from the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) recovered the boy's body, RCMP said. He was found over a kilometre away from where he was last seen.

The Saskatchewan RCMP extended thanks to all residents, family members, friends and organizations who helped in the search.