'Telling the stories is healing' in Globe Theatre's Making Treaty 4, performer says

There were many days that Mandy Goforth would come home from rehearsals for Making Treaty 4 and just cry and cry.

"Telling the stories is healing for the actors, and it's also healing for the audience members, because it opens up old wounds, old trauma, or deep-rooted issues," said Goforth, who is one of the performers in the production that opened at the Globe Theatre this past Wednesday.

"It really opens up your eyes and your feelings, your emotions to the reality that we have lived through and are still living through."

Making Treaty 4 tells the powerful, gripping stories of Canada's First Nations people, from pre-contact with European settlers to the decimation of the buffalo to residential schools and today's realities, including gang violence.

Performers take part in Making Treaty 4 rehearsals. (Submitted by Globe Theatre)

Goforth, who is from Peepeekisis First Nation in southern Saskatchewan, said many of the issues hit home for her, as someone who attended a residential school — as did many members of her family.

"I have a lot of aunties, uncles, cousins, family who deal with drug and alcohol addiction," she told Saskatchewan Weekend.

"I myself have anxiety and depression, PTSD and have had postpartum. I have personally had violence in my life.

"Almost all of it, I can relate to in some way or form."

Since she and the cast began rehearsals in late July, she's found the stories in the play have brought painful memories and emotions to the surface, but that the show also serves as a catalyst for healing.

I hope that they take some healing from it, some learning, hopefully some joy. - Mandy Goforth , actor in Making Treaty 4

"It's very important for our people to be strong. It's not our fault sometimes for the issues we have," she said.

Strength is at the core of what she wants to demonstrate and pass on to her own children and people, she said.

"I have six children myself, so I have to show them how to be a strong woman, and a mother and a father, when they don't have their father around."

And it's strength she hopes the audience feels, when they come to watch and engage with Making Treaty 4.

"I hope that it touches them in some way. I hope that they take some healing from it, some learning, hopefully some joy," she said.

"We end it with the round dance, so hopefully we can engage everybody to come and participate and be friendly with us. We want everybody to feel welcome."

The play, created by the Making Treaty 4 Collective, runs at the Globe Theatre until April 28.