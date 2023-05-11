Movie featuring Sask.-born makeup artist's work heads to prestigious Cannes Film Festival

Being on a feature film crew was already a dream come true for makeup artist Robin Cote. But having the film premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France is above and beyond what she imagined.

"My mind is blown. I was like so excited. This is major. I officially have IMDB credits … so it's great!" Cote said, laughing.

The artist is a member of the Cote First Nation and grew up in Regina. She now lives in Los Angeles and has committed herself to promoting Indigenous beauty and style through many creative endeavours ⁠— whether that's styling actresses for the red carpet or founding her own fashion publication, Coté Magazine.

When Cote as a makeup and hair assistant for the true crime thriller Back Mass, directed by Devanny Pinn, she felt proud to be a part of a women-led operation.

"I believe that there is this sisterhood," Cote said.

"They're really creating opportunities for women of colour in the industry and I believe that's really important these days, because representation does matter."

Black Mass is directed by Devanny Pinn and will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21. (Jaguar Motion Pictures)

Cote worked closely on-set with the lead makeup artist, who is Native American. She said they weren't the only Indigenous people on set.

"Having us behind the scenes, I feel, is also important because we all have stories that we want to tell and we all have talents that I feel could be shared."

Black Mass is set in the 1970s during serial killer Ted Bundy's reign of terror. Unlike many films about the notorious murderer, Black Mass focuses on the victims, who were all women.

Cote said it was fun and inspiring to research makeup and hair that characters would have had in the 1970s. She enjoyed the fast-paced set environment.

"It was challenging, but it's almost like an adrenaline. You're thrown in the ring and you're like, OK it's time to perform."

WATCH | Sask. makeup artist worked on film headed to Cannes: Movie featuring Sask.-born makeup artist's work heads to prestigious Cannes Film Festival Duration 2:16 Robin Cote was a makeup and hair assistant on the true crime thriller Back Mass, directed by Devanny Pinn.

Indigenous representation behind the camera

Cote said it was great to work on a film that wasn't about Indigenous people, but still had them as part of the production.

Acclaimed Cree-Métis film director and screenwriter Danis Goulet is orginally from La Ronge, Sask., and is best known for the feature film Night Raiders. (Samuel Engelking/Submitted by Danis Goulet)

Back in Canada, acclaimed Cree-Métis film director and screenwriter Danis Goulet said she's thrilled to hear that another Indigenous artist from Saskatchewan is making waves in the film world.

"It's so amazing to see someone like Robin getting the opportunities, but also being recognized for what she's able to do and her talent. I applaud it and I'm so proud to hear that," Goulet said.

The La Ronge-born artist is best known for the feature film Night Raiders, and has worked in the film industry since the late 1990s.

She wants more Indigenous representation not just in front of the camera, but behind it as well. Goulet said this will contribute to positive change in set culture.

"A lot of folks have experienced abuse on sets and mistreatment and a lot of exploitative practices," Goulet said.

"But we as filmmakers want people to feel honoured as partners. We want to see Indigenous people in all positions in the industry. As crew, as makeup people, as grips and electrics. You know, the whole gamut."

Cote said it was special to work with artists of such high calibre on the set of Black Mass, and said the people there didn't draw attention to her ethnicity.

"I like to call them safe spaces because they don't really care about really who you are. They just wanna know, can you do the job? Can you do the work? And that's what's most important," said Cote.

Robin Cote demonstrates on model Abigail Flowers the kind of makeup work she did on the set of the film Black Mass. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Bringing it all home

Cote is temporarily back in her hometown of Regina to connect with her First Nations community. She had already purchased her ticket to France, gotten her accreditation for the Cannes festival and booked her hotel room when she got an opportunity that made her reconsider the trip.

"I came home and then lo and behold, I get another opportunity. It's a big opportunity for me to do work in the design field and share my art with my community," Cote said.

While going to France would be an amazing opportunity for any film worker, Cote said creating art in her home province is an even greater one.

"It's just one of those things that was very near and dear to my heart. So is Cannes, France. But I feel like that will always be there for me," she said.

"Just being back and reconnecting with my community is very, very important for me as well."

A mock cover of Robin Cote's upcoming Indigenous magazine endeavor, Coté Magazine, featuring fashion designer and actress Nipîy Iskwew. (Robin Cote)

When Cote told the producer and director of Black Mass that she would no longer travel to Cannes, they said they wanted to promote her art regardless.

"They're going to promote my magazine along with the film. So I thought that was so wonderful," said Cote.

Now, Cote is focused on lifting her community up.

"There's so many people in the world lost trying to find themselves. I always knew who I am as a First Nations woman, my history, where I come from and the struggles that we face in our communities," Cote said.

"I think it's important for people like myself to come back to the community and say, 'there's a whole world out there, and they're waiting for us to fill these spaces.' I just want to encourage our youth to dream big."