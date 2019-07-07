'Miracle baby' whose heartbeat once stopped sees fishing wish come true

Anthony Chester's heartbeat stopped as a baby. And every minute since then has been further evidence the 15-year-old is a "miracle baby," according to his mother.

In June, Chester got a miracle of his own — a fishing boat courtesy of Make-A-Wish Saskatchewan.

"He keeps telling me that I need to keep my Jeep hooked up to it and we need to bring it everywhere with us," said his mom, Mimi Chester.

The Prince Albert teenager has cerebral palsy with autistic tendencies, and has matured to the level of a six-year-old, where he'll likely stay, says his mother. While he's slightly paralyzed on his left side and mostly non-verbal, it's his epilepsy that's the most dangerous.

When he was 18 months old, he had his first major seizure.

"We rushed to the hospital and by the time we got him to the hospital there, his heart had stopped and he was gone," recalled Mimi.

He was revived but has had some close calls since then, with seizures having the potential to slow or completely stop his breathing.

"Right now he is in a good place," Mimi said. "His meds are working and he has a few minor seizures here and there but he doesn't have any of the terrible ones."

Anthony Chester (third from left) and his family pose with the Prince Albert Royal Purple Elks, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Rally Motorsports staff after Chester's wish of a red fishing boat was granted. (Submitted by Mimi Chester)

As he's grown older, Anthony has also developed a passion for fishing, and while he doesn't speak much, his pleasure is clear from his smiles and laughter when he catches a fish, his mother said.

"It makes us so happy to find something that he really loves and something that we can do together as a family," she said.

When she learned she could apply for a wish for her son through Saskatchewan's Make-A-Wish Foundation, it was obvious what his wish would be.

Allyson Toye, regional manager for the non-profit, said the organization always asks children for three wishes.

"For Anthony, he kept saying he wanted a red fishing boat," she said.

On June 28, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Rally Motors teamed up to deliver Anthony his prized red boat, which he doesn't want to be away from for a minute.

Anthony Chester has not wanted to be separated from his new boat, asking his mother to hook it up to her Jeep and take it everywhere. (Submitted by Mimi Chester)

It's heartwarming to grant wishes for children who are dealing with life-threatening medical conditions, said Toye. Right now, the foundation is working on 72 wishes, with the average wish costing $10,000, she said.

For Anthony's mother, saying she's happy or thankful doesn't begin to express the gratitude she feels seeing her son enjoy his boat. She calls those working at the wish foundation "angels."

"They make children who may not have a chance to do what they want to do, they give them that chance and that's just amazing."