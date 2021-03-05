Major crimes investigating suspicious death in Swift Current, Sask.

RCMP say they are investigating a suspicious death in Swift Current, Sask.

Earlier in the day, RCMP asked people to avoid three areas: apartment buildings on the 600 block of Chaplin Street, an apartment on the 200 block of Seventh Avenue N.W. and the 500 block of Colonel Otter Drive. RCMP said there will continue to be police presence at those locations throughout the day.

Late Thursday night, police responded to a call about an injured woman asking for help at an apartment building on the 200 block of Seventh Avenue N.W. RCMP said the woman asking for help told them there was another injured woman in the 600 block of Chaplin Street. Police located the second woman deceased at the home. The first woman was taken to hospital for serious injuries.

After an investigation, a third woman was found at a home on the 500 block of Colonel Otter Drive and arrested without incident early Friday morning, RCMP said.

All the women are known to each other. Charges have not been laid.

Swift Current is about 225 kilometres west of Regina.

The RCMP is encouraging anyone with information about this investigation to call them at 306-778-4870 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

