RCMP investigating 'suspicious' disappearance of Sask. woman

The RCMP Major Crime Unit North is helping investigate the disappearance of 31-year-old Ashley Morin. Her family has not heard from her since July 10.

Ashley Morin, 31, was last seen July 10 in North Battleford. Nearly one month later, her family has not heard from Morin. (Submitted)

The RCMP's Major Crime Unit North is helping investigate the disappearance of 31-year-old Ashley Morin.

Morin was last seen mid-July in North Battleford. Her family hasn't heard from her since July 10, which is notable because she maintains regular contact with them, RCMP said. 

The disappearance has been declared suspicious because it's "a marked departure from her own behaviour," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Rob King on Tuesday. 

When asked if foul play was suspected, King said "everything is suspected until it's ruled out." 

Police say Morin has long black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'2" tall and weighs about 110 pounds. 

She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a black shirt with white writing, a black hat and sunglasses.

Officers are investigating leads that indicated she might have been travelling to Lloydminster or Edmonton. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit North, Battlefords RCMP or Crime Stoppers. 

