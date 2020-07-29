City of Regina aims to make mail-in voting easier for fall election

Regina city officials are working on plans that will make mail-in voting for the municipal election easier during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past, mail-in ballots were granted for special circumstances, but the City of Regina's city clerk and chief returning officer, Jim Nicol, said that won't be the case for the upcoming election, scheduled for Nov. 9.

"What we are proposing is to change that so that anybody who wants to vote by mail in-ballot may do so," Nicol told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition. "We've also changed the procedures so that you can apply through the mail."

Nicol said in order to request a mail-in ballot, you must submit a photocopy of photo ID that has your signature, via fax or mail, along with proof of someone witnessing this.

"Then we will check your signature versus your application signature and we will go from there." Nicol said. "And if they don't match we would reject it and we would require you to come in person to apply and explain any discrepancy."

Changes to in-person voting stations

In-person voting stations will still be open for the election, but there will be some changes in order to keep election workers and voters safe.

"We have to ensure that there is physical distance between workers, we have to ensure that we have physical distance between people who are coming in to vote," Nicol said. "We have designed kind of a system whereby we have stanchions [posts with retractable belts], or we will have stanchions in place with ropes or whatever to kind of guide people through lines."

Nicol said while it hasn't been difficult to find election workers this year, the city has been trying to figure out how many workers it will need for the election, as physical distancing guidelines will be in place. He said all election workers will be supplied with personal protective equipment.

Nicol said that electronic voting is coming in the future, but the legislation isn't in place to do that yet.

"I think that it's quite possible that the pandemic and all the implications and challenges that it has posed, or is posing, will actually trigger some accelerated action at looking at electronic voting."

Watching the provincial election

He said one of the benefits of having the Oct. 20 provincial election before the municipal election this year is seeing if there are any challenges that need to be addressed.

"We have been in contact and in discussions with the province's election office.… We're sharing information on leading practices and how we're doing things," Nicol said.

He said it might be a completely different story in the fall if a second wave of COVID-19 hits the province.

"We are trying to be adaptable and as quick on our feet as we can and we'll certainly be watching what happens with the provincial election."