Maidstone RCMP search for woman missing after going for help when vehicle got stuck

Maidstone RCMP are looking for a 34-year-old woman who went missing after she set out to find help when her vehicle got stuck just south of the town.

Amanda Michayluk was reporting missing on Thursday morning from a rural location five kilometres south of Maidstone, Sask. — about 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon — according to a police news release.

Police say she was last seen walking to find help after the vehicle she and her father were in got stuck in the snow as they were out collecting firewood.

RCMP followed her footprints to a nearby road, where it appears she was picked up by an unknown vehicle.

Michayluk requires medication, according to police, which she does not have with her.

She's described as 5-9 and 115 pounds, with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. She also usually wears glasses.

She was wearing a denim Ski-Doo suit, tuque and winter boots when she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.