Edmonton duo busted for speeding at 174 km/h, trafficking crack

RCMP say a vehicle that was speeding 174 kilometres an hour down Highway 16 near the Alberta border was transporting drugs.

A woman, 25, and man, 23, both from Edmonton were busted by Maidstone RCMP on Friday when they were pulled over for driving above the speed limit of 110 km/h.

The police were talking with the two when "officers entered into a drug investigation," an RCMP news release from Monday said.

The two were taken into custody and a search warrant was prepared for the vehicle.

Police then found four vacuum-sealed bags of suspected crack cocaine and a loaded pistol. Police say about 370 grams of the drug was seized.

Both are facing possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while prohibited, carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

They appeared in a Lloydminster provincial court on Monday.