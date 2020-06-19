Skip to Main Content
Maidstone RCMP seize 1 kg of cocaine in traffic stop
Saskatchewan

Maidstone RCMP seize 1 kg of cocaine in traffic stop

RCMP seized a kilogram of cocaine after stopping a woman on Highway 16 near Maidstone earlier this week.

28-year-old Edmonton woman faces trafficking charges after stop

CBC News ·
RCMP say a 28-year-old woman has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking after finding a kilogram of cocaine in her car after a traffic stop. (CBC)

A 28-year-old woman is facing trafficking charges after being caught with a kilogram of cocaine. 

RCMP said they stopped the woman on Highway 16 near Maidstone for a driver's licence, registration and sobriety check on Tuesday. 

The vehicle was searched and police found the cocaine inside. 

The 28-year-old, from Edmonton, was arrested. She faces possession for the purpose of trafficking charges and is set to appear in court in Lloydminster on Aug. 25.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News