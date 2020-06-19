Maidstone RCMP seize 1 kg of cocaine in traffic stop
RCMP seized a kilogram of cocaine after stopping a woman on Highway 16 near Maidstone earlier this week.
28-year-old Edmonton woman faces trafficking charges after stop
A 28-year-old woman is facing trafficking charges after being caught with a kilogram of cocaine.
RCMP said they stopped the woman on Highway 16 near Maidstone for a driver's licence, registration and sobriety check on Tuesday.
The vehicle was searched and police found the cocaine inside.
The 28-year-old, from Edmonton, was arrested. She faces possession for the purpose of trafficking charges and is set to appear in court in Lloydminster on Aug. 25.