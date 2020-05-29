Maidstone RCMP seize 1 kilogram of cocaine after traffic stop on Sask. highway

RCMP in Maidstone, Sask., say they found a kilogram of cocaine after searching a vehicle they had stopped because of a broken windshield.

A news release issued on Friday said RCMP stopped the vehicle heading east along Highway 16 on May 20.

Police said after the stop, the officer made several observations which led them to believe there were drugs in the vehicle.

The driver, a 47-year-old man from Alberta, was arrested for a drug offence and the vehicle was searched, resulting in the seizure of roughly one kilogram of cocaine, RCMP say.

The man is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He will appear in Lloydminster provincial court on Aug. 25.