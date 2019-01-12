Missing woman found dead near Maidstone; police don't suspect foul play

Maidstone RCMP say the body of a 34-year-old woman who went missing on Thursday has been found.

Police said in a Saturday morning news release that Amanda Michayluk's body was found by people helping with the search, about four kilometres from where she was last seen — a rural location south of Maidstone, Sask.

The vehicle Michayluk and her father were in while collecting firewood got stuck in snow just south of the town, police said Friday, and she was last seen walking to find help.

Police believe she died of exposure and hypothermia. No foul play is suspected.

Maidstone is about 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.