Every fall, I used to dread that piece of paper and the wild look in my children's eyes as they bounded home after school. They would talk a mile a minute, showing me glossy images of what could potentially be theirs if they sold this or that.

This year, those pamphlets won't be coming home. The company that partnered with schools to sell magazine subscriptions in return for a slice of the profits for fundraising has seemingly ceased operation.

I'm not rejoicing in the company's demise. What I am happy about is that my children will not lose class time to hear about all of the cheap trinkets they could win if they sell magazines for their school; that they won't be coming home in tears because they didn't sell X number of magazines during Week One of the fundraising campaign for a chance as a plastic keychain.

The first time I learned that my kids would be exposed to fundraising pep talks at school during school hours year after year, I was taken aback. I knew fundraising was going to be part of our family life (Who hasn't had to sell tickets for the local swim team?) but I wasn't prepared to have requests coming in from a place I thought would be a sanctuary from sales goals and pitches.

Sure, I want to foster an entrepreneurial spirit in my kids, but I don't want them to think that better Chromebooks equates with better education, or a fancier playground means your school is better off. I don't think any school administration promotes this kind of thinking, but there is a subtle message that comes from, "Look at the stuff our school can purchase because you got out there and sold!"

Having to raise this money for a publicly funded school and putting the onus on the children, while they are at school, always made me uncomfortable. It raises the question of who ought to be helping schools with some of these purchases. My understanding is the government pays for the basics, and anything else is elective surgery. But if there are enough people who believe some of the "extras" are crucial to basic educational outcomes, then fundraising for them could enable the other partner to be less supportive.

I've wondered why the Saskatchewan government can contract the same, simple playground for pretty much all the provincially run campgrounds, but they can't seem to do the same with schools. I don't believe we will appear like the Soviet Bloc if some schools have the same playground.

We are not going to quash the hardworking, creative spirit of children by "giving" them educational extras they haven't hit the pavement for. That's the nature of education: big investment in, hard work, patience on the part of the investor, and hopefully the long-term gain is better citizens who set up even better systems.

There is a downfall to this break from the fundraising frenzy. Our school will now have to find other ways to come up with the shortfall of cash for things like a new projection screen, playground upgrades and team jerseys. It's going to take some creativity. Hopefully, students will still have a productive academic year despite their school getting a kick in the stomach when it comes to their bottom line.

