MAGA licence plate recalled by SGI; driver says 'political correctness' is going too far

A Regina man is being asked to turn in his licence plate by SGI, but he says this is political correctness being used in the wrong way.

Rod Kletchko said he applied for a MAGAUSA personalized licence plate last spring after a joke with his coworker.

"The name didn't originate as that name," he said. "I had a friend of mine who is in the real estate business. She gave me the nickname of MAGA."

Kletchko applied and said he stated in the application that it could have a political interpretation but that wasn't the meaning behind it. Instead, he pronounces it 'Mah-goose-ah,' and said it's an East Indian God of strength and prosperity and in Greek literature.

Rod Kletchko told CBC that MAGAUSA was an East Indian god, as well as a saying in old Greek. CBC was not able to verify either of those claims. (Radio-Canada)

"In the Greek culture, old Greek culture, there is mention of Magausa. And Magausa meant 'Drain the Swamp.'"

CBC looked into both claims and found no evidence MAGAUSA is an East Indian God or anything in Greek culture.

Kletchko previously told the Regina Leader-Post that the nickname originated as a result of his support for Donald Trump, and his message to 'Make America Great Again.'

Rod Kletchko previously told the Regina Leader-Post that MAGAUSA licence plate was in relation to his support of Donald Trump. (Radio-Canada)

John-Paul Cullen, Vice-President of Licensing Customer and Vehicle Services at SGI, said the licence was issued in error last spring.

After customer complaints that the plate was in violation of their policy, SGI reviewed it and decided to recall it, Cullen said. Kletchko has until October 31 to remove it or it will be cancelled.

"We're trying to correct the error," Cullen said.

Personal licence plates can't have sexual, drug, or criminal connotations, as well as no political connotations, he said. Because it's difficult to guess how things will be interpreted, SGI errs on the side of caution, Cullen said, and has a long list of non-allowed words.

John-Paul Cullen said the licence plate was issued in error and they're trying to correct the error now. (Radio-Canada)

"Frankly, I'm offended that they're offended," Kletchko said. "They're trying to use their political correctness in the wrong way."

"On the form that I filed, we did mention that it could stand for Make America Great Again," he said. "They still gave it to me. There was no problems there."

SGI said they will reimburse him for the plate and will provide him with a new personalized plate. Kletchko said that would be if he were to "sell my soul for 30 pieces of silver." He said he wants to see cooler heads to look at the situation and SGI policy.

SGI's policy doesn't allow any personal licence plates to have a political meaning. (Radio-Canada)

"Because when we're scared to go and do something, when we're scared to buy a licence plate and put a name on it that it might offend somebody then we have a problem," he said. "Our freedom of speech is being taken away, our rights as Canadians are being taken away."

"I feel it's the political correctness that is running rampant in our society today that is causing this right now. It's past the point of ridiculousness," Kletchko said.

We're a human organization, people make mistakes, this is our attempt to correct the mistake.​​ - John-Paul Cullen

Kletchko said he has a few more weeks to think about the plate and hopes someone will re-look at his situation.

SGI is tightening up its internal processes to try and avoid these errors in the future, Cullen said. As well, in cases where the plates are ambiguous, there is a committee that will review the request, Cullen said.

"We're a human organization, people make mistakes, this is our attempt to correct the mistake," Cullen said.