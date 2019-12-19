Tailor brings 'old world touch' in age of fast fashion

Made to Last is a series of profiles of Regina-based artisans who have a passion and talent for hands-on jobs creating or repairing unique, high-quality pieces that require time and personal care. These arts stand to be lost in the age of mass production and planned obsolescence.

Manuel Silva drapes his tape measure around his neck and peers down through his glasses as he eases out a seam with a razor blade.

After decades of working as a tailor, the tools are an extension of his hands; the movements, second-nature.

"I always say that that's a dream, and that it's a perfect job for me," he said over the gentle noise of sewing machines and pop music.

"It's better than going to therapy."

Manuel Silva's work station is peppered with hand-written orders and family photos. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Silva has owned Venice Tailors in Regina for 33 years, keeping the namesake of its previous owner. Manuel's son, Miguel Silva, said the "old world touch" of a master tailor sets the family shop apart as fast fashion reigns.

"Anyone can buy a suit anywhere. You can buy it for cheaper than here for sure, but the idea is that it's been handcrafted," he said. "No online sales will have a master tailor that has been doing this all his life."

Silva and his staff strive to make customers' clothing fit 'like a glove.' (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Forty-three years ago, Manuel applied at the Canadian embassy in Lisbon, Portugal, to immigrate here. At the time, the Portuguese economy wasn't strong and he and his wife, Maria, had two children to support.

"We wanted to give [them] a better life, I suppose."

His application was successful, so his family flew to Toronto and hopped on a train to Regina.

"Sixty years ago, to be a tailor is like to become a doctor," he said, gesturing to his collarbone.

"We used to put our white threads around our necks, stuff like that, just to show the people we are a tailor."

The workshop at Venice Tailors is a kind of organized chaos in contrast to the immaculate storefront just steps away. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

He's worked hard for the last three decades to expand his shop, from offering 18 pairs of pants to 350.

"I think everyone can feel his energy, which is a big thing, and I think that's why his client base is so loyal," said Miguel.

He can't help but smile at his dad's antics. It's Manuel's enthusiasm that keeps Miguel working there once a week, in addition to a full-time job elsewhere. It's a family affair. His sister, Paula, sits in front of her dad in the workshop, and his mother behind Manuel. The children were raised on the art.

Miguel Silva said it's his dad's enthusiasm that keeps him working part-time at Venice Tailors. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

"We used to have a shop at home and we'd be making clothing at home in the basement clothing and doing repairs for other shops," said Miguel.

He recalls piling into the family vehicle years ago to take measurements of the Snowbirds pilots in Moose Jaw, Sask., so they could craft the red jumpsuits for the team.

Miguel has fond memories of watching his dad turn nothing into something treasured.

"He would just take people's visions and just make them up," Miguel said. "My sister now, Paula, she does the same thing … they can just build that in their head and make a pattern and then put it together."

Manuel Silva has earned a reputation in Regina for his work. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Miguel can't imagine his dad — who refuses to stop working in the shop or at home — in a different role.

"He has a lot of fun doing it and I think that's why he does it," he said. "He loves working, not only with his hands but he also likes working with people."

Manuel can't imagine leaving any more than his son can.

"I'm still too young. I want to retire 20 years from now. I'll be 91," he cracked up.

