RCMP searching for suspect after attempted robbery in Macklin, Sask.

Police say man walked into the Macklin Hotel and Bar with long gun, demanded money
RCMP say a man was unsuccessful in robbing a business in Macklin early Saturday morning.
Police say the incident happened shortly after midnight. A man walked into the Macklin Hotel and Bar with a long gun and demanded money. An employee working in the bar was able to escape and hid in a locked back room.
The suspect then left the building. It's unknown whether he did so on foot or by vehicle.
He's described as five feet eight inches tall with a slim build. He was dressed in black clothing and had a mask covering his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP in Unity, Wilkie or Macklin. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Macklin is located approximately 250 kilometres west of Saskatoon.
