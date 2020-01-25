RCMP searching for suspect after attempted robbery in Macklin, Sask.

RCMP say a man was unsuccessful in robbing a business in Macklin early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened shortly after midnight. A man walked into the Macklin Hotel and Bar with a long gun and demanded money. An employee working in the bar was able to escape and hid in a locked back room.

The suspect then left the building. It's unknown whether he did so on foot or by vehicle.

He's described as five feet eight inches tall with a slim build. He was dressed in black clothing and had a mask covering his face.

RCMP say the suspect, pictured here, didn't get away with any money. An employee of the hotel's bar was able to escape and lock herself in a back room. (Submitted photo/RCMP)

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP in Unity, Wilkie or Macklin. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Macklin is located approximately 250 kilometres west of Saskatoon.