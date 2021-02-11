Father of missing Saskatoon woman is hopeful but cautious about newest lead

A new lead about the potential whereabouts of his missing daughter has started a roller-coaster of emotions for a Saskatoon father.

Mackenzie Lee Trottier has been missing from Saskatoon for almost a year.

The last time Paul Trottier saw his then 22-year-old daughter was four days before Christmas 2020, he said.

A new development into her disappearance came earlier this week from Alberta.

The Calgary Police Service announced a person matching the description of the Saskatoon woman had been spotted several times in the city's downtown.

"We have approached this as always hopeful and optimistic," said Paul.

"But also with caution."

Mackenzie Lee Trottier went missing Dec. 21, 2020. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

'It's a tumultuous time,' says father

The family was notified about the first apparent sighting in Calgary on Dec. 2, according to Paul.

This is not the first time the family has received information about potential leads in their daughter's case since they reported her missing on Dec. 30, 2020.

"We're never really sure what happens," he said.

In a social media post, Calgary police asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mackenzie to come forward.

"It has been almost a year since Mackenzie was last seen and her family is deeply concerned for her wellbeing," said Const. Gord Fraser of the Calgary Police Service Missing Persons Team in the post on Facebook.

In an email to CBC, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said its major crime section is co-operating with officers from the missing persons team in Calgary.

Police in both cities continue to receive several tips from the public, according to SPS.

"However, the reports of possible sightings of Mackenzie have not yet been substantiated by police in either province," said SPS.

For Mackenzie's family this uncertainty creates a mix of emotions.

Her father said it's important to stay optimistic and hopeful every single time a new lead comes in.

"You have everything from interest and excitement to extreme excitement, to extreme sorrow and depression and let down when things don't pan out the way you had hoped they would," he said.

"It's a tumultuous time."

New lead comes shortly after poster campaign

The new lead comes shortly after the Saskatchewan family's interprovincial poster campaign for Mackenzie in November.

People put up posters in Saskatoon, Calgary and Edmonton to help bring awareness back to the case, said Trottier.

Every time the family does a campaign like this, it results in new leads, according to the Saskatoon father.

"The rationale behind it is so that people don't forget," he said.

"Just keeping that alive that our daughter is still missing after almost a year."

Paul said he is thankful for the help and support his family has been receiving.

The police have done what they can, he said, but at times he is still frustrated.

"Sometimes it seems like it goes in a circle and it always comes back to the same thing," he said.

"The police have their process. I know that they have that for a reason. Sometimes it's very difficult to deal with, and sometimes you're just thankful."

He said he communicates with police weekly to find out as much as possible about the progress in his daughter's case.

LISTEN | Paul Trottier spoke with host Leisha Grebinski on Saskatoon Morning 7:09 Father of missing woman MacKenzie Lee Trottier shares behind his search, a belief that she 'is still with us' On the weekend, dozens of people did a poster blitz to get the word out that they are looking for tips on the disappearance of MacKenzie Lee Trottier, who was last seen Dec. 21, 2020. Her father Paul Trottier joins host Leisha Grebinski. 7:09

His daughter is five-feet tall and weighs 145 pounds. When Mackenzie went missing, she had a tattoo on her right ankle and medium-length blond hair that was shaved on one side.

In February, Saskatoon Police Service released an image of a man who may know more about the case. He is described as five-feet-three-inches tall. A composite sketch of the man has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon or Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.