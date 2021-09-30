Skip to Main Content
Métis artist explains why erasers have become a theme in his work | CBC News Loaded
Saskatchewan
·
Video
Métis artist explains why erasers have become a theme in his work
Tim Moore from Swift Current, Sask., created a sculpture for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation called Erasure is Futile, about the erasure of Métis culture and identity.
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 4:00 AM CT | Last Updated: September 30
