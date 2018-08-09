Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart stepping down from cabinet to undergo cancer treatment

Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart is resigning from his cabinet position as he prepares to undergo treatment for colorectal cancer.

Stewart will remain in government as the MLA for the Lumsden-Morse riding.

"I was recently diagnosed with colorectal cancer and will be undergoing several months of pretty aggressive treatment," Stewart said in a press release.

"Given my current circumstances, I didn't feel I would be able to give that position the attention it deserved, so I have asked Premier Moe to appoint a new Minister."

The new minister is expected to be named next week.

Stewart was one of the first members of the Saskatchewan Party. He was first elected to the Legislative Assembly as the MLA for Thunder Creek in 1999.

He served as interim leader of the Saskatchewan Party during the party's time in Opposition.

He was appointed to be the Minister of Agriculture in 2012 by former premier Brad Wall.