Lumsden, Sask., misses out on top prize in Hockeyville competition
Runners-up still receive $25K for upgrades, $10K for new equipment
Saturday's crowning of this year's Hockeyville wasn't quite the news that Lumsden, Sask., was hoping for.
The top honour went instead to the Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick, which will receive $250,000 for arena upgrades and a chance to host an NHL preseason game.
Still, Lumsden and the other two communities that were in the final four get $25,000 in upgrades and another $10,000 for new equipment.
Other finalists include St. Adolphe Community Club and Arena in St. Adolphe, Man., and the Bobcaygeon-Verulam Community Centre in Bobcaygeon, Ont.
Elsipogtog First Nation will be using the funds to rebuild the Chief Young Eagle Recreation Centre — the community has been without its arena since September when a fire left the building inoperable.
