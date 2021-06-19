Accident claims motorcyclist, 82
A Regina man, 82, has been killed in a motorcycle accident on Highway 734 between Lumsden and Regina, RCMP say.
Lumsden RCMP say the incident happened at noon on Friday when the man's motorcycle left the road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and next-of-kin have been notified.
Highway 734 was closed for while RCMP investigated, but has since reopened.