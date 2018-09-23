Lumsden corn maze honours 'heroes' that saved family business

A wildfire almost destroyed their home and took a bite out of their business, but the owners of Happy Hollow corn maze say the maze is back, with a special design that honours those that helped them when they needed it.

In April, a massive grass fire swept through the Lumsden valley, burning across five hundred hectares and requiring fire crews from Lumsden, Craven and Regina to respond.

The fire started around the hiking trails by Happy Hollow, moving up a hill and approaching the owners' home, destroying their garage, vehicles and a tractor used to give people hayrides.

"We were lucky," said Tiffany Schaefer, explaining despite the damage, they soon could see the most important assets of their business had been saved from the blaze. "We knew we could for sure open."

Tiffany Schaefer lost her four-car garage and its contents to a grass fire near Lumsden in April of this year. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

At that same time, they needed to come up with a design for their newest corn maze. They etched out an emblem of a fire shield and axe, and the words 'Lumsden heroes saving lives.'

Rainy weather forced Happy Hollow Maze to close over the weekend, but the business will reopen for the upcoming weekend. Schaefer said the business planned to donate $1 from each Sept. 29 admission to the Lumsden Fire Department.

When it had come time to come up with a design, the decision to honour their local firefighters was a no-brainer, Schaefer said.

"We need to do this for our community, for the fire department and everybody that helped us, and saved our business, saved our home," she said.

"They're heroes."