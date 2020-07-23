Man charged with impaired driving after fatal rollover near Lumsden Beach: Sask. RCMP

A 54-year-old Regina man has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a fatal vehicle rollover near Lumsden Beach, Sask., on Sunday morning.

Police were notified of a single-vehicle rollover on Township Road 211, also known as the Lumsden Beach access road, around 2:30 a.m. CST Sunday, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

Police say first responders found a 54-year-old woman dead outside of the vehicle. She and the driver were the only people in the vehicle.

The police investigation determined the vehicle was headed westbound when it rolled into the ditch. Alcohol was identified as a contributing factor in the incident, RCMP said.

The Regina man was arrested and charged on Friday. He is due back in a Regina provincial court on Sept. 10.

Lumsden Beach is about 40 kilometres north of Regina.