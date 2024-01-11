Explosion in north Regina blows out restaurant wall, shuts street down

Regina Fire says there were three minor injuries after an explosion in the city. Footage from the scene shows much of a wall blown out at Luiggi's Pasta House.

Regina's fire department says three people suffered minor injuries after an explosion in the north end of the city Wednesday afternoon.

A wall of Luiggi's Pasta House was blown out, with a river of cinder blocks falling across the front end of an SUV parked at the building's southwest corner and building materials dangling from the damaged roof.

A post on the Luiggi's Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday said the explosion was because of a gas leak in the building's south side.

It said the restaurant had not yet opened for dinner service and all staff made it out safely.

In a social media post, Regina Fire and Protective Services said crews were called to the scene at about 4:13 p.m. CST Wednesday. The post, published about an hour after crews were called, said there were three minor injuries and that a fire at the scene was under control.

RFPS is on scene of a commercial fire 400 Blk Albert St North. Incident reported at 4:13 pm. Explosive event caused significant damage to the property. Fire is under control. 3 minor injuries reported. Please avoid the area if possible while we continue operations. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ngz65pVmAY">pic.twitter.com/Ngz65pVmAY</a> —@Regina_Fire

Chris Harmer, who works at Prairie Mobile Communications — located in a strip mall about 160 metres south of Luiggi's — said the explosion rattled the windows and was so intense he initially thought a vehicle had rammed into their building.

"Ironically enough, when I saw there was no damage to the building, it kind of made me worry more," Harmer said.

"To make that sort of impact that I felt and heard, it had to have been something more significant [that happened]," he said.

The Regina Police Service said officers were also on scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area near the restaurant, which is at the northernmost section of Albert Street N.

A Regina police news release said the southbound lanes of Albert Street N. were closed to traffic between Ninth Avenue N. and Seventh Avenue N.

Police said they are investigating the incident and no further information is available.