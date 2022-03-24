Saskatoon speed skater among top young talents in Canada

Luca Veeman loves speed. The 16-year-old is one of Saskatchewan's promising young speed skaters.

Less than two weeks ago the student from Walter Murray Collegiate in Saskatoon won bronze in the overall rankings at the Canadian Junior Championships in Calgary, competing against athletes from speed skating powerhouses such as Alberta and Quebec.

"With all the upsets and unknowns this year, I kind of tried to stay reserved until I saw it in writing," said Luca Veeman.

"It was a pretty amazing feeling when I saw my name…. I was pretty over the moon."

The competition was part of the Long Track Canada Cup 3 from March 11 to 13 at the Olympic Oval in Calgary.

After racing the 500 m, 1,000 m, 1,500 m and 5,000 m, Luca Veeman placed third behind silver medallist Jalen Doan and Junior Canadian Allround Champion Max Pouli – both from Alberta.

Luca Veeman qualifies for World Junior Championships

But the Saskatoon athlete's success was hampered somewhat by COVID-19.

In non-pandemic times his bronze medal position would have meant a ticket to the World Junior Speed Skating Championships as a member of Canada's junior national team, said Tim Comfort, provincial coach with the Saskatchewan Speed Skating Association.

However, this was not the case this year because the initial Canadian trials for the international event had to be postponed, he explained

"They were originally to be held in Quebec City in December," said Comfort.

"COVID was really bad in Quebec at that time, and they cancelled the trials. But they didn't cancel the Junior World [Championships]. So they went ahead without Canada, and Luca didn't get his opportunity."

The international competition took place in late January, before Luca Veeman won his bronze medal.

Proud father and coach

Despite missing this opportunity, the Saskatoon athlete is still excited about his bronze medal on the national stage, he said.

Based on his performance in Calgary, Speed Skating Canada named Luca Veeman as one of the members of its long track junior team for the remainder of the season, the organization wrote on its website.

Especially his dad is very proud of the 16-year-old.

"Luca skated really well, so it was fun to watch," said Chris Veeman.

"He had four great races, got a personal best in each distance that he skated. So, it can't really go much better."

Luca Veeman and his team met early Wednesday morning for practice in Saskatoon. The 16-year-old says it's easy to fall in love with a sport when all your friends do it with you. (Provided by Chris Veeman)

Father and son share the same passion for the sport.

Chris Veeman loves to coach and skates himself.

But supporting his children in their speed skating dreams also means a lot of coordination for Chris Veeman and his spouse.

"I think my wife would say I'm too involved because I'm there for most of the competitions," he said.

"It's quite a bit right now."

Luca Veeman and his team mates practice in Saskatoon on March 23, 2022. The 16-year-old has been speed skating for around nine years. (Provided by Chris Veeman)

Comfort is also proud of Luca Veeman's success in Calgary.

He knew the 16-year-old would do well at the championships, said Comfort, who has been coaching Veeman for almost eight years now.

"I wasn't surprised at all," he said. "I knew that he could do what he did."

Chris Veeman and Comfort both believe Luca Veeman might have some good chances of going far in speed skating.

The 16-year-old knows how to work hard and has always been very motivated in sports, said his father.

Luca Veeman hopes for next World Junior Speed Skating Championships

Just a week after his success at the Canadian Junior Championships, Luca Veeman and his team mates from Saskatchewan placed third at the Long Track Canada Cup 4 men team pursuit.

Now, the Saskatoon athlete looks forward to bike racing in the summer and speed skating training camps with the national team, he said.

Comfort said it is very special for a young speed skater to qualify for the World Junior Championships.

"It's really hard to do and can mean that you're going on to greater things."

Maybe Luca Veeman will follow in the footsteps of other successful Saskatchewan speed skaters, such as Graeme Fish who won gold over the 10,000 m at the World Single Distances Championships in 2020.

Like Luca Veeman, Fish also once qualified for the World Junior Championships.

"Of course, the main dream is the Olympics," said Luca Veeman.

"More short term is to make one or two more World Juniors teams."