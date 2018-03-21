Sask. Lt. Gov. undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer
W. Thomas Molloy, the lieutenant-governor of Saskatchewan, is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, the province announced on Tuesday.
The Chief Justice of Saskatchewan, Robert Richards, will take over the constitutional and ceremonial duties of the position while Molloy receives treatment.
Molloy was sworn in as the province's lieutenant-governor more than a year ago. He succeeded Vaughn Solomon Schofield.
The lieutenant-governor is the representative for the Queen in Saskatchewan and gives royal assent to bills passed by legislature. This position is not controlled or supported by any political party.
