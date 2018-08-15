Lori Carr sworn in as Saskatchewan highways minister
There's a new face in Premier Scott Moe's cabinet.
Cabinet shuffle made necessary by departure of Lyle Stewart
There's a new face in Premier Scott Moe's cabinet.
Lori Carr, who is the member for Estevan, is the new provincial highways minister.
The cabinet shuffle was announced Wednesday at Government House.
It was made necessary by the departure of Lyle Stewart. The former agriculture minister is dealing with cancer.
He'll be replaced in his portfolio by David Marit, who was previously in highways.