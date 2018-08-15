Skip to Main Content
Lori Carr sworn in as Saskatchewan highways minister

Lori Carr sworn in as Saskatchewan highways minister

There's a new face in Premier Scott Moe's cabinet.

Cabinet shuffle made necessary by departure of Lyle Stewart

CBC News ·
Lori Carr is a new addition to Scott Moe's cabinet. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)

There's a new face in Premier Scott Moe's cabinet. 

Lori Carr, who is the member for Estevan, is the new provincial highways minister.

The cabinet shuffle was announced Wednesday at Government House.

It was made necessary by the departure of Lyle Stewart. The former agriculture minister is dealing with cancer.

He'll be replaced in his portfolio by David Marit, who was previously in highways.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us