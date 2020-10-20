Regina city councillor Lori Bresciani 'honoured' to be acclaimed in Ward 4

A Regina city councillor has been acclaimed for another term after no one put their name out to run against her in the 2020 municipal election.

Lori Bresciani was elected to Ward 4, which is southeast of Ring Road and south of Quance Drive, in 2016. Bresciani said this week that she was surprised at the news of the acclamation but felt a sense of relief and gratefulness.

"I truly was just honoured and grateful that I get to serve for another four years," she said.

"I was ready. I was still out door-knocking. I put up my signs and I moved forward as if I had someone running."

Councillor Lori Bresciani said she was still putting up signs and door knocking to meet new residents and hear from old ones until she was given the official word from Elections Regina that she was acclaimed. (Submitted by Lori Bresciani)

Bresciani said she has since taken down her signs because she didn't want front lawns getting cluttered up with the provincial election, mayoral race and trustee election all so close together.

Residents have been congratulating her since the announcement by Elections Regina.

"When you work with residents and meet residents on a regular basis, you develop a relationship with people. And to me, at the end of the day, that's really what it's about," Bresciani said.

Lori Bresciani said her swearing in ceremony in 2016 was something she will always remember. (Submitted by Lori Bresciani)

Being acclaimed is more of a vote of confidence than anything, Bresciani said. She said people run when they feel like they aren't being heard or the issues important to them aren't being discussed.

Highlights of her work so far include hosting community meetings and taking part in the Regina homeless count, she said.

Bresciani said she went through a steep learning curve during her first term. She had to learn to do her own research on topics, rather than relying solely on administration reports, and start on projects as early as possible.

"It's easier to be part of the change when you have a conversation at the beginning," Bresciani said. "Rather than later when the decision's already been made."

Lori Bresciani speaks to residents before the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Lori Bresciani)

The sheer amount of time it takes to get things done at city council was a difficult lesson, she said. She said she hopes to see most of her motions and projects in place during her second term.

"It's long and it's about policy and you want to make sure that our policies are fair and equitable," she said.

Bresciani said she hopes being acclaimed won't stop people in her ward from going out to the polls. She said the upcoming provincial election might contribute to voter fatigue.

Community residents listen and give feedback to city employees at one of Councillor Lori Bresciani's events. (Submitted by Lori Bresciani)

In the future, Bresciani would like to see the provincial government and municipal council work ahead of time to spread out their elections. She said talks should start next year to give more than enough planning time for 2024.

Over the next four years, Bresciani hopes to improve everything infrastructure and amenities in her ward. She noted that Ward 4 is the second-fastest growing area of the city.

"Arcola Avenue is a great example, it's a major thoroughfare downtown. We need to ensure that it's widened and the bridge is widened," she said. "Also crime in my community. Crime is across our whole city. But if you don't stop it or do anything about it, I think it grows."

Councillor Lori Bresciani stands with a group of dancers during her first term as city councillor. She has been acclaimed to city council in the 2020 municipal election. (Submitted by Lori Bresciani)

Bresciani said she'd like to hold events to bring people in her community together to get to know one another better and have community neighbourhood watch stations to report local crime.

"Police can't be everywhere, but residents have eyes on the streets," she said.

Bresciani said another goal is to have more women involved in politics. She hosted a 'She Should Run' event , hoping to inspire more people to consider working in politics.

Access to transit in Ward 4, economic development, green technology, community development including planned skating rinks, emergency services and a new high school in the area are also high on her priority list.

"I just want to ensure that people in my residence and all over Regina, love Regina as much as I do," Bresciani said.