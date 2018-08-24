Saskatchewan francophone artist wins big at Quebec music fest

A Francophone musician from Regina made waves this week at an international singing competition.

The Festival international de la Chanson de Granby runs until August 28 in Granby, Quebec. It is a francophone music festival with a competition aspect.

On Wednesday, Regina's Lord Byrun was crowned the winner

​Lord Byrun is the stage name of Byrun Boutin-Maloney. He said he is the only person from Saskatchewan to ever win the competition.

"I'm really happy and really proud to come from Saskatchewan," Boutin-Maloney said.

Road to winning

The contest has a lengthy audition process. Boutin-Maloney says he had to win three other contests before being considered for the competition. (CBC Radio-Canada)

"I really concentrated on the moments between the songs," Boutin-Maloney said.

He said he added comedy to his act and felt a "kind of synergy" between himself and the audience.

Boutin-Maloney was chosen ahead of three other semi-finalists.

Close to home roots

Boutin-Maloney started his musical career when he joined the band, Indigo Joseph. The band played English songs early on but eventually evolved into a francophone group.

"After the band I took a couple years off to song-write, and sort of do some soul-searching," He said.

Upon winning the contest, Boutin-Maloney was awarded with a cross European tour in 2020. He said he is booked up with shows for the next two years.

"I'm gonna be able to go and put my song on the radio in Quebec, this winter I'll be able to record an album," Boutin-Maloney said, "It's not like these competitions can make a career but I feel like I got a whole bunch of tools to make a lot of things happen

Past winners of the event include Dumas, Lisa LeBlanc and Pierre Lapointe.