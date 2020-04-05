Loon Lake man pleads guilty to child porn charges

A Loon Lake, Sask., man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges this week.

Steven Joseph Lasas, 26, was arrested Jan. 22, 2020, after Saskatoon Police and Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit searched his home. He was charged with making and possessing child pornography and luring a child.

Police had launched the investigation after a grandmother contacted them saying she believed her young grandson was being sexually lured through a popular social media application.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit identified Lasas as the suspect and located where he was temporarily living in Saskatoon.

He pleaded guilty on April 15 in Saskatoon Provincial Court.

Lasas hasn't been granted bail and remains in custody.

He will be sentenced in Saskatoon Provincial Court on July 8.