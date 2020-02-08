Long-time Ward 8 councillor will not seek re-election

For 14 years, Mike O'Donnell has served the residents of west Regina as the Ward 8 city councillor.

Last week, he formally announced that he would not be seeking reelection in the 2020 municipal election.

"I always think that you should never outstay your welcome," O'Donnell said in an interview with CBC News.

"But more than that, I've had a chance, a really good opportunity to be a part of my community, to influence decisions and I think it's time for someone else to have that same shot."

Hopes for younger councillors

He said he sees Regina as a community that's becoming younger and he hopes to see younger people step up and run for council in the fall.

He said ever since he joined council in 2006, he felt a responsibility to ensure there are good people in council to represent the citizens of Regina.

With that in mind, O'Donnell left the door open for anyone who wants to run for council to contact him with any questions they may have.

In his time on council, O'Donnell led two National Infrastructure Summits, chaired an Olympic Torch Relay, was elected to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and served as a committee co-chair, among other roles.

Among those jobs, the National Infrastructure Summits stood out to O'Donnell.

"The idea of leading the National Infrastructure Summits, where we kind of changed the dialogue on infrastructure funding, both provincially and federally was really a big deal for me," he said.

O'Donnell said he also pushed for paperless city council business, championed changes to school zones, encouraged the creation of additional dog parks and started the city moving in a direction that will be more sustainable in the future.

Over the last 14 years, the biggest change O'Donnell has seen in the city is in its diversity.

He said he feels Regina has become a destination for new Canadians — not just to start, but to call their permanent homes.

"That has changed our culture and I'm really proud of that," he said.

O'Donnell said he's been working for the last 55 years of his life and looks forward to learning what retirement is all about.

The former school administrator, sport administrator and teacher said he's looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren across Canada.