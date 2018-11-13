Long-time Lac La Ronge Indian Band chief seeks federal Liberal nomination

A long time chief from northern Saskatchewan has set her eyes on federal politics.

Tammy Cook-Searson, Chief of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, is seeking nomination as the federal Liberal party candidate in the Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River riding ahead of the 2019 federal elections.

"Over the past two decades I have been honoured to serve in many capacities, raising issues through countless discussions and negotiations with the provincial and federal government, as well as the resource industries on issues that matter to northerners," Cook-Searson said in a prepared statement.

She said she doesn't see any potential issues with her seeking election while holding the title of chief in Lac La Ronge. In the event she wins nomination and becomes the Liberal candidate, she would take a leave of absence from her job as chief.

She said the 2019 election comes just four months before her term concludes as chief, when the band would host a normal general election.

Cook-Searson serves as the president of Kitsaki Management Limited Partnership and was awarded the Aboriginal Business Excellence Community Leader award in 2017.

She said she wants to strike a balance between economic and social development for northerners.

"I am a strong believer in the importance of economic development that is balanced with social development," Cook-Searson's statement said. "Northerners need jobs, contracts and access to health and education."

Cook-Searson said she hoped to find balance between non-First Nation and First Nation communities in terms of funding.

She said there is currently a gap in funding in the education area and although strides have been made in the right direction, she would like to see parity.

Cook-Searson's news release said was born and raised in Saskatchewan's north and has strong ties to her Cree culture through hunting, trapping, fishing and harvesting. She is fluent in Cree and English.