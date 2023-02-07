Long-term care home employee took $15K from residents' trust accounts

A Saskatchewan Health Authority employee working in a Meadow Lake long-term care facility took money from residents' trust accounts over a two-year period, according to a recent government report.

The incident was highlighted in the province's quarterly report on public losses, which revealed the unnamed employee took $15,636 from the trust accounts of several residents between the years 2016 and 2018.

The misappropriation was revealed by a whistle blower in the last three months of 2022 and resulted in the employee's firing.

The loss of money was also reported to the RCMP, which arrested and charged the employee. The specific charges weren't disclosed in the government report.

The worker pled guilty and made restitution, according to the report.

Money taken from housing authorities

That misappropriation wasn't the only one revealed in the two government reports on public losses released on Monday.

In June of last year, an employee of the La Ronge Regional Housing Authority was fired for taking $1,800 in cash deposits. The loss was reported to police and is under investigation.

And from August 2021 to April 2022, a government contracted manager of the Edam Housing Authority used government-issued purchase cards for $3,240.53 in non-government purchases.

The manager was fired, but repaid the purchases in full, according to the report. The incident was reported to police.