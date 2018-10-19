'The right thing to do': parents share Logan Boulet's story and decision to donate organs

More than six months after their son gave the gift of life after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Toby and Bernadine Boulet still can not believe the incredible impact that decision has made.

"When Logan decided to become an organ donor, he did it because it was just the right thing to do," Logan Boulet's mother, Bernadine, said.

"He didn't do it because he wanted recognition."

Bernadine and her husband's were guest speakers at the Kidney Foundation of Canada's Fright Night Fashion Gala Friday in Saskatoon.

Across the country, Logan Boulet was hailed as a hero for donating his organs after he and 15 other people suffered fatal injuries in the Humboldt Broncos' bus crash.

His act saved six lives. It also sparked a wave of more than 100,000 people signing up from across the country to become organ donors, in what's been dubbed the Logan Boulet effect.

"You're picking your jaw off the floor because you wouldn't think so many people would be influenced because just that little decision Logan made," said Bernadine.

Logan Boulet, 21, was among the 16 that died in the Humboldt Broncos' bus crash. His decision to donate his organs led to a wave of people signing up to become organ donors, across the country. (SJHL)

Not one for the spotlight

Toby Boulet recalled his son's decision to donate was inspired after the 2017 death of a fitness trainer he had worked with at the University of Lethbridge. Logan signed his Alberta health card with his intention to donate not long after that.

So when the Broncos' crash happened, both parents knew what their son wanted, without doctors even having to ask the question.

"Bernie just offered Logan's organs and they looked us, just like wow," said Toby. "And we said yes, that's the right thing to do."

He said his son wouldn't have wanted credit for his choice, knowing that many others on that bus would have made a similar decision if they could have.

"Logan never sought the limelight; he's spent his whole life being a supporter," said Toby. "He would think, 'Everybody deserves this, not just me,' because that's the kind of guy Logan is."

Both said they welcome the opportunity to share their son's story and the importance of being an organ donor.

"For every person that has signed, it's just that one more possibility that someone else's life is going to be better and someone's life is going to go on longer," said Bernadine. "It will be generations that will be supported by the numbers, which is just amazing."

with files from Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie