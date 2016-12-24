'Now is the time we must unite': Regina imam shares reflections on mosque attacks

In the wake of a terrorist attack in New Zealand, residents of Regina have marched in solidarity with the Muslim community.

Now, one of the Muslim leaders here is sharing his thoughts on the attack.

Regina-based Imam Zeeshan Ahmed called for unity in the aftermath of deadly attacks on two mosques in New Zealand last Friday.

"It happened, and now is the time that we must unite," Ahmed told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

"Uniting doesn't mean that we just come together. It means that we learn and understand each others differences and similarities so that we can teach our future generations how beautiful each one of us are."

Ahmed noted the attacks happened on one of the holiest days of the week for people of the Muslim faith, and said that if he were in either of the mosques, he would never expect something so horrific would happen.

He said going for prayer, and giving one's life for the sake of something so extreme does not make sense.

The tragedy has reinforced a core belief of the Muslim faith in Ahmed.

"Love for all, hatred for none. It's a slogan, but at the same time, it reflects one of the very strong tenets and principles of Islam," Ahmed said.

Another strong tenet of Islam is service to country. Ahmed said in light of Friday's terrorist attack, it is now more important for Muslims to go out and serve their country.

"The way we will serve our country, or an excellent example of that would be, is to come together and develop bonds of understanding and bridges of compassion," Ahmed said.