Maybe you ring in the new year watching the ball drop at times square. Maybe you kiss your significant other to kick off a new year. One Regina chef celebrates new years in a way that harkens back to her homeland — and beyond.

Mariana Brito works with Malinche and the Backyard Project. She told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend her family has celebrated the coming of the new year in a bit of a different way.

"It's kind of like a ritual, it's something I did growing up every year while I was in Mexico and sometimes I do it with my friends when I'm celebrating New Year's here," Brito said. "It consists of eating 12 grapes during the first minute of the new year."

She explained it's originally a Spanish tradition that's also been taken on by other countries that were influenced by Spain.

Brito said it's also a fun way to bring in the new year.

"It becomes quite funny when you try to eat 12 grapes at the same time," she said.

Brito explained each of the 12 grapes represents the 12 months ahead, and ideally 12 wishes or 12 resolutions are prepared ahead of time.

Brito celebrates the New Year by eating 12 grapes. She says each grape represents every month in the coming year, and is sometimes accompanied by a wish or resolution. (Joe Fiorino/CBC News)

She said some people write down their wishes or resolutions, and say each one before eating a grape. Others simply eat the grapes without making any fuss about their desires for the new year.

"You want to make sure they're seedless grapes," Brito said, adding it doesn't matter if they're green or red grapes.

Adults tend to wash the grapes down with champagne; Brito suggested having some apple juice on hand for the youngsters.

Although she'll be working on New Year's Eve this year, Brito said she tries to partake in the grape eating tradition every year.

With files from Saskatchewan Weekend