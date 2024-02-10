Long-time Regina band director passes musical baton to his children

While some kids sleep in Saturday mornings, others are willingly up early to practise music. Nearly 60 Grade 7 and 8 students meet once a week to rehearse as part of the new University of Regina Junior Wind Ensemble.

During a recent rehearsal, Kiera Ghiglione, one of the band directors, noted that some students are coming into the music early, some late. To help get them all on the same page, she offered a tip: use a part of their body to keep rhythm.

"Tap your toe inside your shoe or your heel," said Kiera, who is studying her last term of her music education degree at the University of Regina.

Students quietly began tapping their toes or heels on the floor.

As a band director and musician, Kiera is following in her father's footsteps.

For the past four decades, Brent Ghiglione has been nurturing the talent of young musicians in the Regina music band scene. He oversees the Junior Wind Ensemble that his daughter is now co-leading alongside Kathy Anderson.

"She's an intelligent young lady, and driven," Brent said about his daughter.

"She's great at making connections with young people and loves it as much as I do. So it's pretty exhilarating when you work with someone and they get it."

Music education student Kiera Ghiglione leads the University of Regina Junior Wind Ensemble. The band has more than 60 students from Grade 7 and 8, with a waitlist of 20 more. (Florence Hwang/CBC)

It's been a difficult few years for band programs, according to Brent.

"COVID killed the arts programs. Most students didn't have a chance to play with a full ensemble," he said.

Brent and Kiera have been thrilled to see a resurgence of interest in music programs. So far, 62 Grade 7 and 8 students have enrolled for the Saturday morning band rehearsals, while 20 more are on a waitlist.

Musical roots

Brent recalls that when he chose music as a career, his dad simply shook his head.

"My dad joked that I'd be broke for the rest of my life."

Brent knew he wanted to play music, but realized there were "a million people that play better than I do."

However, when he started teaching music, he knew he had found his calling.

"I saw students grow through their confidence and musical ability, and then I went that direction instead of playing."

The Regina-based Ghiglione family members — from left to right, Dominic, Nadine, Brent and Kiera — are all musically inclined, working as educators and directors. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

For 17 years, he headed the Campbell Collegiate band program, where he was more commonly known as "Mr. G" to his students. Many of his ensembles have won local, provincial and national competitions, thanks to his high music standards. He's then moved over to the University of Regina. In 2022, he was named the Music Professional of the Year at the fifth annual Saskatchewan Music Awards.

Musical upbringing

Music was always the background track to the Ghiglione family's lives, with both parents working as band directors.

"I just would run around the house tooting on a mouthpiece,' said Kiera. "I always thought the sound was funny. And of course watching my parents grow up, and them playing their instruments, I wanted to be like them."

Brent Ghighlione with his children Dominic and Kiera. (Submitted by the Ghiglione family)

She didn't always know she would follow her parents' career paths. She began her university studies with human justice, but one semester was enough to change her mind. She switched to a major in music education without skipping a beat. Her brother Dominic has also just recently completed his master's in music education.

"Both of my parents are awesome teachers and I've learned so much from both of them," said Kiera. "I feel like they have taught me how to be a great teacher, or how to connect with students and make sure that you're providing the best education possible for kids."

Kiera Ghighlione is pictured with her brother Dominic. Both are pursuing music education for their careers, like their parents. (Ghiglione family)

Taking the lead

Now, Saturday mornings are the highlight of Kiera's week.

She said it's a weird feeling to be in the director's chair instead of in the pit, but it feels heartwarming to watch the students bond through the band.

"As soon as you sit them beside someone who loves music as much as they do, [it's great] just seeing that friendship form. It has been the best experience."

Members of the University of Regina Junior Wind Ensemble give each other high-fives for their hard work in the rehearsal hall on Saturday morning. (Florence Hwang/CBC)

Students take note

Just like the Ghigliones, students are finding that music connects them with their families.

Grade 8 student Alex Benesh, a member of the Saturday ensemble group, said she was inspired by her grandpa to pick up the alto saxophone. Now, she and her grandfather regularly hold jam sessions.

"I'll go to his house and we'll just kind of like either play along to music or he'll help me practise some of my songs," said Benesh.

Grade 8 student Alex Benesh plays alto saxophone for the University of Regina Junior Wind Ensemble. She is one of 60 plus students involved with the band that started in January 2024. (Florence Hwang/CBC)

She feels her weekend bandmates are especially invested in music.

"I feel like the people here are a little more dedicated because they have to get up at nine on a Saturday, which is kind of difficult for kids. They get up early just to go and play in a band," Benesh said. "They really want to do this."

Now entering his 41st year of teaching, Brent is proud his children are passing their passion for music on to the next generation. His only worry is making sure that they as a family have more time to establish elementary bands and foster their continued success in Regina.

"What we're going to have will be the crown jewel of Canada," he said.