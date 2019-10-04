Skip to Main Content
Man, 21, dead after collision near Lloydminster on Wednesday: RCMP
Maidstone RCMP says a 21-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday collision, south of Lloydminster.

Man was in pickup truck involved in T-bone collision with 5-tonne box truck

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead in a Saskatoon hospital after a collision south of Lloydminster on Wednesday, RCMP said. (David Bell/CBC)

Maidstone RCMP says a 21-year-old man is dead after a collision south of Lloydminster, Sask., Wednesday.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. CST on Highway 17, about eight kilometres south of the city.

Police say the 21-year-old was driving a pickup truck headed east when a collision with a southbound, five-tonne box truck occurred.

The driver of the box truck was uninjured but the 21-year-old was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to Saskatoon, where he was pronounced dead.

No charges were laid.

The man's name will not be released.

