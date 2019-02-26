300 cattle in state of distress seized from livestock producer in southeast Sask.

Three hundred cattle that appeared to be in distress were seized from a livestock producer in the Stoughton, Sask., area, according to Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan.

Executive director Don Ferguson said Tuesday the organization had responded to calls to the location before, but fielded the latest complaint just before Feb. 8.

"It was actually a call for a number of animals that didn't appear to have adequate food and water, and appeared in thin body condition at the time," he said.

Animal Protection Services seized the animals over Feb. 13 and 14 near Stoughton, a town about 140 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Ferguson said there were "multiple properties" involved, and concerns about the environmental conditions on a number of those played a role in the seizure.

Ferguson confirmed some animals remain in the producer's care.

Animal Protection Services and RCMP are jointly investigating, and charges could be laid against the producer under the Criminal Code or the Animal Protection Act.

Animal Protection Services is required to hold the cattle for five business days, at which point the owner has the option to pay the costs associated with the seizure.

In this case, the owner has not paid for these costs, and Ferguson confirmed the cattle will be sold at auction.

He declined to comment on the condition of the animals following the five-day holding period, or whether there were deaths, since the investigation is ongoing.