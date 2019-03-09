Jamie Peekeekoot hasn't played with his bandmates from Black Rain since February 2020.

Live music hit the pause button in March due to COVID-19 — with a few exceptions such as drive-in concerts. Starting Thursday, live performances in restaurants and licensed establishments are allowed to restart, according to the province's reopening plan.

"It's going to be a big relief to finally be on stage," said Peekeekoot who will be back in the spotlight on Saturday at Saskatoon's Capitol Music Club.

"We have been staying home and only leaving the house when we absolutely have to."

Peekeekoot isn't the only one looking forward to that first gig in months.

"I'm definitely dying to see some live music especially on our stage," said Capitol co-owner Mitch Lupichuk. "A lot of people I think use music as almost like a really healthy drug, for a lack of a better term ... music is good for the soul."

Like other live music venues, the Capitol has faced financial hardships during the pandemic. It had to set up a GoFundMe campaign to stay alive. After receiving help from the government, it is now paying back donations in the form of Capitol gift cards, according to Lupichuk.

No dance floors but 'chair dancing'

People planning to see a show at the Capitol this weekend need to be prepared for some change with no dance floor, no visiting with other tables and a maximum of three musicians on stage.

"There are lots and lots of regulations to follow to actually do it safely," said Lupichuk.

"Our capacity normally is 300. So for these shows we are probably not going to have more than 50 people in here, which means making money is pretty much impossible…. We are just going to focus on local music and comedians and bingo."

Regina's Revival Music Room is also getting ready to open its doors to live music again. This weekend it will have Melissa Mannett & Brad Papp on Friday and Diamond And The Rough on Saturday.

"It has been a long three months," said Jason Gervais, operating owner of the Revival.

The venue has been closed since mid-March. Gervais said it was going to open a few weeks ago, but the plans were paused once the government announced that live music would be allowed soon.

"If we close with live music playing, we're going to reopen with live music playing. That's just the nature of our bar."

Venues have to follow different guidelines to keep their staff and patrons safe during a live concert. The Revival Music Room will also have no dancefloor open, for instance.

"I encourage people to dance in their chairs," said Gervais.

Excitement and concerns

Customers coming to the Revival will be asked a series of questions at the door and twill have their temperatures taken, Gervais said. He recommends people wear masks, but they are not mandatory. A contact list will probably be available for people to enter their names, so they can be contacted if someone in the bar is later diagnosed with COVID-19, said Gervais.

"We are just taking every precaution we possibly can and just ensure everybody's safety," he said. "It does have me a little bit rattled. I'm not going to lie. This is new territory for a lot of people, right?"

Tables at both the Capitol and the Revival will be limited to six people and reservations are recommended due to limited capacity.

Peekeekoot from Black Rain is looking forward to reuniting with his band.

"What I missed the most … it's the stuff in between the shows, said Peekeekoot.

"Like the four hour road trips with Ryan and Kevin and our silly conversations for two hours."

Upcomings concerts in Sask.

Below you can find a list of different live concerts happening this weekend in Saskatchewan. Check with the venues for their rules and regulations before visiting:

July 18: Justin LaBrash drive-in concert.

July 18: Andino Suns playing at the Mae Wilson Theatre (live-streamed and live-concert as part of the Saskatchewan Festival of Words).

