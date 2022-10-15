Little Pine First Nation man shot by police released from hospital as independent probe begins

A Little Pine First Nation man who was hospitalized after he was shot by RCMP officers early Saturday morning has been released into police custody, and the officers' response will now be investigated.

After receiving several calls, Cut Knife RCMP officers and the man — who police say had a firearm — met outside a residence on Little Pine First Nation, about 125 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, just before 2 a.m.

In a news release, RCMP said "the police response involved the discharge of a firearm and the man was injured."

He was brought to hospital by EMS after officers provided first aid, the RCMP said, and was treated and released into police custody a few hours later.

RCMP say the Cut Knife detachment received three calls about the man between midnight and 1:30 a.m.

One call came from a man who said he was considering suicide before abandoning the call. The other two were reports of an assault and someone pointing a gun at Little Pine security members.

None of the officers involved were injured, police said.

The RCMP response will be investigated by the Saskatoon Police Service and Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team, as requested by the RCMP.

Another set of independent observers, including at least one Indigenous person, will be appointed by the Ministry of Justice and the provincial attorney general.