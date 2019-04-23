Interactive map: Sask. listeners recommend favourite nature hotspots

Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Readers and Listeners submitted locations have been turned into a map

Take a look through the map to find your next adventure location

Heidi Atter · CBC News ·
Donna Greuel wrote the Esker Trail at Narrow Hills Provincial Park is a must see. (Submitted by Donna Greuel)

CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition held a contest asking people submit their favourite nature spots to visit in Saskatchewan. Here are some entries to inspire your next trip.

Southeast Sask.

Among the places suggested were White Bear Lake Resort, Kenosee Lake, the Big Muddy and Mission Lake. 

Duck Mountain Provincial Park was a beautiful place to Rachel Yvonne Marie. (Submitted by Rachel Yvonne Marie)

Southwest Sask.

Ideas in the area included Frenchman River, Mary's Labyrinth, Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park and Grasslands National Park. 

Julie Dima captured this night sky in Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park. (Submitted by Julie Dima)
Barbara Levorson's new favourite places is Mary's Labyrinth by Val Marie, Sask. (Submitted by Barbara Levorson)

Northeast Sask. 

For people looking around Tisdale and Nipawin, some suggestions were Greenwater Lake, Tobin Lake, and Narrow Hills Provincial Park. 

Donna Greuel recommends the Esker Trail at Narrow Hills Provincial Park. (Submitted by Donna Greuel)
Mary Coyle said it is hard to pick just one place in Sask but she'd go with Anglin Lake. (Submitted by Mary Coyle)

Northwest Sask. 

In the La Ronge, Buffalo Narrows and Meadow Lake area, some suggestions were the sand dunes around Buffalo Narrows, Little Raspberry Lake, Beaver River, and Meadow Lake Provincial Park. 

Mary Deane said Prince Albert National Park is great in the fall and winter. (Submitted by Mary Deane)
Mitchell McEachern picked a lake only accessible by boat in the Summer as his favourite place in Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Mitchell McEachern)

With files from The Morning Edition

