Interactive map: Sask. listeners recommend favourite nature hotspots
Take a look through the map to find your next adventure location
CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition held a contest asking people submit their favourite nature spots to visit in Saskatchewan. Here are some entries to inspire your next trip.
Southeast Sask.
Among the places suggested were White Bear Lake Resort, Kenosee Lake, the Big Muddy and Mission Lake.
Southwest Sask.
Ideas in the area included Frenchman River, Mary's Labyrinth, Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park and Grasslands National Park.
Northeast Sask.
For people looking around Tisdale and Nipawin, some suggestions were Greenwater Lake, Tobin Lake, and Narrow Hills Provincial Park.
Northwest Sask.
In the La Ronge, Buffalo Narrows and Meadow Lake area, some suggestions were the sand dunes around Buffalo Narrows, Little Raspberry Lake, Beaver River, and Meadow Lake Provincial Park.
With files from The Morning Edition
