Interactive map: Sask. listeners recommend favourite nature hotspots

CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition held a contest asking people submit their favourite nature spots to visit in Saskatchewan. Here are some entries to inspire your next trip.

Southeast Sask.

Among the places suggested were White Bear Lake Resort, Kenosee Lake, the Big Muddy and Mission Lake.

Duck Mountain Provincial Park was a beautiful place to Rachel Yvonne Marie. (Submitted by Rachel Yvonne Marie)

Southwest Sask.

Ideas in the area included Frenchman River, Mary's Labyrinth, Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park and Grasslands National Park.

Julie Dima captured this night sky in Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park. (Submitted by Julie Dima) Barbara Levorson's new favourite places is Mary's Labyrinth by Val Marie, Sask. (Submitted by Barbara Levorson)

Northeast Sask.

For people looking around Tisdale and Nipawin, some suggestions were Greenwater Lake, Tobin Lake, and Narrow Hills Provincial Park.

Donna Greuel recommends the Esker Trail at Narrow Hills Provincial Park. (Submitted by Donna Greuel) Mary Coyle said it is hard to pick just one place in Sask but she'd go with Anglin Lake. (Submitted by Mary Coyle)

Northwest Sask.

In the La Ronge, Buffalo Narrows and Meadow Lake area, some suggestions were the sand dunes around Buffalo Narrows, Little Raspberry Lake, Beaver River, and Meadow Lake Provincial Park.