A dozen Sask. retail liquor permits auctioned off online

A dozen retail liquor store permits are going to have new owners after an online auction on January 31.

Permits in Gull Lake, Regina Beach, Carlyle and more were auctioned off by McDougall Auctions online. The auction opened on Jan. 21 and ended on Jan. 31 between noon and 1 p.m. CST depending on the location.

One permit, for the RM of Blucher, sold for around $3,000. Another — in Carlyle, Sask. — went for more than $160,000.

More auctions are expected in the future, according to the Government of Saskatchewan. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

The permits were for Carlyle, Esterhazy, Gull Lake, Lagham, Regina Beacch, Unity, White City and the RMs of Blucher, Corman Park, Kindersley, Longlaketon and Shellbrook.

The government of Saskatchewan said in a release on Jan. 14 that it decided to hold this round of auctioning permits because an initial round in December had a strong interest.

"The auction process has worked well and ensures that available liquor permits in the province are allocated efficiently and transparently," Minister Gene Makowsky said in the release. Makowsky is the Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

Liquor permit holders in Saskatchewan gained the ability to auction them off in October 2018.

Other online auctions are going to be held over the next few months, until everyone hoping to sell has had a chance to do so, the province said.

After that, the province might hold auctions on a quarterly basis, if there is interest.