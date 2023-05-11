Alcohol could be allowed in Regina parks by July: Mayor

A pandemic push to allow drinking of alcohol in outdoor public places has lost momentum.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters says alcohol could be permitted in municipal parks as early as July.

Masters shared the update during an interview with Stefani Langenegger on CBC's The Morning Edition.

Last week, the Saskatchewan government amended regulations to allow cities and towns to decide whether to allow drinking in parks.

Masters said city administration will prepare a report on the matter for council, which will then have to rule on it before anyone can crack a beer.

"I believe we will know sometime during the summer," Masters said.

Regina's mayor weighs in on integrity report, Experience Regina and booze in parks Sandra Masters joins us after yesterday's council meeting where two city councillors were asked to apologize in a report by the city's integrity commissioner. We get the latest from the mayor on that, the failed rebranding of Tourism Regina and whether Regina will allow liquor in parks this summer, now that the province has uncorked the option.

The provincial government originally proposed the changes last spring, but would have needed unanimous support from all parties to fast-track them.

The Opposition NDP withheld support, saying it was worried the government was rushing the changes and voicing a desire to get feedback from municipalities and police.

The bill was re-introduced in December, and late last month it received royal assent after gaining support from both government and Opposition MLAs.

Regina's administration is now reviewing the changes.

"I think they're trying to explore potential implications for the city and researching leading practices from other Canadian municipalities," Masters said.

Masters made no promises on when the report will come to council or what that vote could look like.

She stressed that it's more important that the city get this right rather than rush to meet a deadline for this year. Councillors could ask for more research if they feel that is necessary.

"We may miss the summer," she said.