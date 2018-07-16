Power outage in parts of downtown Regina after garbage truck hits power pole

Some people in downtown Regina are without power after a Loraas Disposal truck crashed into an active power pole.

The incident happened in an alleyway near 13th Avenue and Cornwall Street on Monday morning.

After the crash the power pole fell onto the back half of the truck, pulling down some power lines.

The incident happened in the alleyway of 13th Avenue and Cornwall Street. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

SaskPower says the incident was reported by one of their own employees shortly after 7 a.m. CST on Monday.

The driver was advised to wait in the truck until the utility could cut power to the lines, which is the safest thing to do if a vehicle collides with a power line, SaskPower said.

Arthur Gilbertson lives in the area and says he heard "a loud bang" shortly after 7 a.m. and lost power immediately after.

Artuhur Gilbertson, who lives in the area, says he heard a loud bang around 7AM CST before losing power. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

SaskPower says most customers had power by 9 a.m. CST, but some will be without power until Monday afternoon.

The driver made it out safely and crews are currently working to restore electricity to the area.