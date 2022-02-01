Lighthouse membership asks entire board to resign following 'serious lapses in leadership and governance'

The membership of the Lighthouse Supported Living shelter in Saskatoon is asking the entire board to resign, accusing them of acting "unethically, immorally, and unprofessionally" through recent decisions.

"Serious lapses in leadership and governance have taken place," the membership wrote in a news release on Thursday, adding that the board of directors "have not upheld their responsibility to be accountable, transparent and have not provided the membership with information regarding recent actions."

This is the latest development in a months-long conflict within the organization.

The membership is made up of volunteers, stakeholders and donors who are voted in by the board at the organization's annual meeting. The membership chooses and oversees the board of directors. The board oversees the executive director, who oversees the staff. Executive director Don Windels was put on leave in January.

Board president and chair Jerome Hepfner and vice-president Twila Reddekopp were appointed as interim managing directors by the board, which authorized them to take on duties that would "customarily be dealt with by the executive director."

Besides Hepfner, Reddekopp and Windels, Lisa McCallum, Adeel Salman and Ian Hamilton also sit on the board of directors. Pierre Trudel resigned two days before Windels was put on leave.

In a written response to CBC News, Hepfner said the membership has been kept aware of ongoing proceedings regarding the management and operations of the Lighthouse.

"Further, the membership has been made aware that the leadership is working with the Lighthouse main funding and operational partners to ensure the continuity of its services, including addressing all the infractions noted in the Fire Department inspection report," Hepfner wrote.

In January, the Lighthouse was hit with $4,000 in fines after the Saskatoon Fire Department found 42 contraventions of the Fire Safety Act.

Hepfner said the membership has been made aware "that the leadership continues to act in the best interest of the clients." He said "trauma informed security services" have resulted in a "drastic decrease" of police calls.

"The board will continue to perform its duties diligently and act in the best interest of the organization and the people it serves."

In February, five managers were fired without cause after speaking out about a lack of communication from the board members and calling on the provincial government to appoint a mediator.

Hepfner and Reddekopp signed the termination letters.

"It was done very unprofessionally with a lot of hostility. They were walked out the door very publicly or given termination letters at their own home by Adeel [Salman], in the company of newly hired security to assist in doing this overt, reckless task," wrote Lighthouse member Sandra Lazar.

The five fired were the associate executive director, fundraising and communications manager, director of business services and human resources, systems co-ordinator and director of client services.

"All key roles with the most serious operations accountabilities at the Lighthouse are now gone with no transitional plan," the release said.

Sandra Lazar is part of the Lighthouse membership, which has asked the board of directors to resign. (Submitted by Sandra Lazar)

According to Lazar, the membership is made up of 47 people, 59 per cent of whom voted in favour of asking board members to resign.

Members she's spoken to are "appalled" about the way the Lighthouse is currently being managed, Lazar said in an interview with CBC.

"The members … are very impassioned with this organization and the clients, and that is our main concern," she said.

Board 'failed to uphold' Lighthouse vision

In the release, the membership said the board members should resign because they have "failed to uphold" the vision of the Lighthouse, which is about "building people up holistically with dignity, respect, and love."

In addition, the membership said the board hasn't upheld its responsibility to be accountable and transparent.

"In placing themselves as the central part of management and operations, the Board of Directors have acted unethically, immorally, and unprofessionally creating an unstable and toxic work environment," the membership wrote, adding that they have put the safety and wellbeing of residents at risk.

According to the release, on Feb. 10 the membership held an information session to learn more about the board's recent actions and invited board members. However, none attended, the release said.

The membership said the board's actions have not been vetted through proper channels and are therefore in violation of Lighthouse Bylaws and the Non-Profit Act.

The membership said said they have repeatedly requested minutes and resolutions authorizing the board's actions, but none have been handed over.