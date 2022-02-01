Lighthouse managers fired, escorted out of shelter by board members

At least five managers at the Lighthouse have been fired effective immediately "without cause" after a month of upheaval at the Saskatoon shelter, according to termination letters obtained by CBC News.

Two managers say board members — including the new co-managing directors Jerome Hepfner and Twila Reddekopp, who signed the termination letters — escorted them out of the building.

Another manager, who works from home, says a board member and two security guards dropped off the letter there.

The letters say the terminated employees are "entitled to pay in lieu of notice in accordance with the Saskatchewan Employment Act," calculated based on the length of time they worked.

Their benefit coverage has ceased immediately, according to the letters.

"We thank you for your service to the Lighthouse and wish you all the best," the letters read.

Managers speak out

A few weeks ago, nine members of the Lighthouse management team signed a letter asking the provincial government to appoint a mediator after the organization's executive director, Don Windels, was put on leave with Hepfner and Reddekopp assuming leadership. No reason was given for Windels's absence.

Everyone who has been fired so far had signed that letter.

One manager said the new managing directors are not willing to meet with managers as a group and will only meet one-on-one.

On Jan. 18, an email signed by Hepfner and Reddekopp told managers to follow directions and that "insubordination in any form will not be tolerated."

The manager said this has made for a "hostile work environment" for managers and administrative staff.